TOKEN launches in Romania the first self-service cash register for gas stations with payments directly at the pump



TOKEN launches in Romania the first self-service cash register for gas stations with payments directly at the pump.

Token Financial Technologies (TOKEN), the leading provider of digital payment solutions in Turkey, is launching the unassisted payment terminal Beko-RO1000 on the Romanian market, the first integrated cash register designed for gas stations. The device incorporates Android 9 technology which (...)