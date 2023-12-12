Bucharest’s Hotel Cișmigiu sees “best year ever” amid rising revenues, occupancy

Bucharest’s Hotel Cișmigiu sees “best year ever” amid rising revenues, occupancy. Hotel Cișmigiu, part of the Hercesa Romania portfolio since 2004, saw revenues and occupancy rise this year. In the first 11 months of 2023, the landmark hotel in downtown Bucharest recorded revenues of EUR 1.9 million (up 15% year-over-year) and an occupancy rate of over 78% (vs 70% in 2022). (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]