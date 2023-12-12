Macromex continues the digitalization process with VTEX and aims for a 30% online business share by the end of 2024



Macromex, the leader in the food industry in the frozen segment, accelerates the digitization process together with VTEX, after the positive results obtained with the migration to the new platform. Thus, the company will launch a B2B marketplace for HoReCa and retail soon. At the same time, (...)