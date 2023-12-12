The Independent: head of Romanian Football Federation could become next UEFA president

The president of the Romanian Football Federation, Răzvan Burleanu, could become the president of UEFA, according to the British publication The Independent. Burleanu, 39 years old, is set to replace the current president, Slovenian Aleksander Ceferin, who is facing challengers within UEFA. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]