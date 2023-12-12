Deloitte: Six Out Of Ten Marketing Leaders Used Artificial Intelligence In Their Activities Over The Last Year
Despite the recent emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) in the marketing landscape, a Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Survey conducted by Duke University with the support of Deloitte reveals that 60% of respondents, primarily marketing leaders, have already integrated AI into their (...)
