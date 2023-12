Delgaz Grid Completes Development Of Natural Gas Distribution Network In Toplita

Delgaz Grid Completes Development Of Natural Gas Distribution Network In Toplita. Natural gas and electricity distribution company Delgaz Grid has completed development works on the gas distribution network in Toplita (Harghita County), therefore, the municipality of Toplita is connected to the network starting from December 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]