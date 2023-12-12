Patria Bank Announces The End Of Burak Yildiran's Term As General Manager By Mutual Consent

Patria Bank Announces The End Of Burak Yildiran's Term As General Manager By Mutual Consent. Patria Bank (PBK.RO) has informed investors in a stock market report on Dec 12 that the mandate of Suleyman Burak Yildiran as General Manager would end, by mutual consent, starting with the date of prior approval by the National Bank of Romania of the new General Manager, but no later than (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]