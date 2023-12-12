Consumer Spending Down In Jan-Sep On A Market Where Prices Kept Rising 15% To 23%



Consumer Spending Down In Jan-Sep On A Market Where Prices Kept Rising 15% To 23%.

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market shrank in volume in January-September 2023, which is the best indicator of the spending appetite of Romanian consumers. On the other hand, retailers’ sales continued to increase in value, but solely because of prices went up by 15% to 23%.