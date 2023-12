ASA CONS Expects To End 2023 With EUR35M Turnover

ASA CONS Expects To End 2023 With EUR35M Turnover. Romanian precast concrete product manufacturer ASA CONS, based in Turda, anticipates to end 2023 with a turnover of almost EUR35 million after reaching EUR28.3 million in the first nine months of the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]