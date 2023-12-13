Romanian telco Digi en route to get spectrum usage rights in Portugal from Vodafone

Romanian telco Digi en route to get spectrum usage rights in Portugal from Vodafone. Digi Portugal, the Portuguese subsidiary of Romania's telecom group Digi Communications (BVB: DIGI), signed a framework contract with the Vodafone subsidiary under which, after the approval of the Competition Authority, it will receive the rights to use a set of frequency blocks as well as (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]