FAN Courier Revenue Up 15% To RON1.25B In 2023

FAN Courier Revenue Up 15% To RON1.25B In 2023. FAN Courier, the leader of the parcel delivery market in Romania, saw its revenue go up 15% to RON1.25 billion this year. The growth is because of the growth of online sales, of the investments the company made and of the higher number of cross-border shipments. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]