Romanian statistics office announces sharp drop in inflation in November
Dec 13, 2023
Romania’s annual inflation rate dropped significantly to 6.7% in November from 8.1% in October and 8.8% in September, according to the official report released by the statistics office INS on Wednesday, December 13. The inflation rate since the beginning of the year (November 2023 compared to (...)
