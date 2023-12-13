 
Romaniapress.com

December 13, 2023

Romanian statistics office announces sharp drop in inflation in November
Dec 13, 2023

Romanian statistics office announces sharp drop in inflation in November.

Romania’s annual inflation rate dropped significantly to 6.7% in November from 8.1% in October and 8.8% in September, according to the official report released by the statistics office INS on Wednesday, December 13. The inflation rate since the beginning of the year (November 2023 compared to (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Ramada Plaza Hotel In Craiova Expects To End 2023 With EUR4M Turnover The Ramada Plaza Hotel in the southern city of Craiova, the city's only unit affiliated to an international hotel chain, anticipates to end 2023 with a turnover of EUR4 million, compared to EUR3.5 million in 2022, according to its owner, Radu Berceanu, a former transport minister.

Hexagon Group Acquires Former Tehnofrig Industrial Platform In Cluj-Napoca Cluj-based Hexagon Group, con­trolled by businessman Florin Maris, has acquired a 7-hectare plot of land, which represents the former Tehnofrig industrial site in Cluj-Napoca, in the northwestern part of Romania.

Kinga Daradics Takes The Helm Of eMAG Hungary Kinga Daradics, known on the local market for her mandate of Chief Financial Officer (CEO) of MOL Roma­nia, one of the most powerful companies on the local oil market, has taken over the position of Managing Director of eMAG Hungary, starting December 2023.

Integrated Meat Producer Ferma Zootehnica Sees 14% Growth In Revenue In Jan-Oct Integrated meat and meat products producer Ferma Zootehnica, controlled by the Lazar family from Baia Mare, posted EUR43 million revenue in the first ten months of this year, up 14% compared with the same period last year, the company said.

Romanian Central Bank's Financial Stability Report Shows Intensified Global Economic And Geopolitical Uncertainties Romania's central bank has published the Financial Stability Report, the December 2023 edition, which shows that the main systemic risks to financial stability have remained the same since the previous Report, yet global economic and geopolitical uncertainties have amplified.

Hungary's Hell Energy Joins Sezamo And FineStore In CTPark Bucharest North CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner and manager of industrial and logistics space, has leased over 1,800 square meters of warehouse and office space in CTPark Bucharest North to Hell Energy Romania, the local subsidiary of the FMCG brand.

Eco Clean Plans EUR1M Investment To Boost Industrial Laundry Unit Capacity Eco Clean company in Bucharest, a business founded by two Romanian entrepreneurs in 2000, which owns 12 green laundries and cleaners, expects to end this year with EUR5 million revenue, an increase of 11% on 2022.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |