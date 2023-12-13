Moldova-based airline HiSky receives clearance for regular flights to the United States

Moldova-based airline HiSky receives clearance for regular flights to the United States. Moldovan airline HiSky, which operates in Romania as well, recently announced that it has received the Foreign Air Carrier Permit from the US Department of Transportation. Thus, HiSky becomes the only airline in Romania that holds the right to operate scheduled passenger flights from Europe to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]