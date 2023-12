Greece’s Venture Friends Has Romania on its Radar

Greece’s Venture Friends Has Romania on its Radar. Venture Friends, an investment fund from Greece, is looking at the tech startup ecosystem of Romania to operate new investments and support innovative ideas, Apostolos Apostolakis, partner and co-founder of the fund, one of the first VCs that emerged on Greece’s market, told ZF. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]