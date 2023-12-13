Ramada Plaza Hotel In Craiova Expects To End 2023 With EUR4M TurnoverThe Ramada Plaza Hotel in the southern city of Craiova, the city's only unit affiliated to an international hotel chain, anticipates to end 2023 with a turnover of EUR4 million, compared to EUR3.5 million in 2022, according to its owner, Radu Berceanu, a former transport minister.
Kinga Daradics Takes The Helm Of eMAG HungaryKinga Daradics, known on the local market for her mandate of Chief Financial Officer (CEO) of MOL Romania, one of the most powerful companies on the local oil market, has taken over the position of Managing Director of eMAG Hungary, starting December 2023.