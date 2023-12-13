Energy drink producer Hell Energy Romania opens new warehouse in CTPark Bucharest North

Energy drink producer Hell Energy Romania opens new warehouse in CTPark Bucharest North. Energy drink producer Hell Energy Romania has leased over 1,800 sqm of warehouse and office space in CTPark Bucharest North, the logistics park operated by developer CTP in the Stefanesti - Afumati area, Ilfov county. The new Hell Energy Romania warehouse has been designed and developed to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]