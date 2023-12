Half of Romanians now believe life under communist regime was better



Roughly half (48%) of Romanians believe that the communist regime was a good thing for Romania, according to a new survey conducted by INSCOP for News.ro. Over 46% also believe that life before 1989 was better compared to the present situation. In the opinion of 48.1% of Romanians, the (...)