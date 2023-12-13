Bestjobs survey: Most companies in Romania increased salaries in 2023 amid continuing talent shortage
Dec 13, 2023
Bestjobs survey: Most companies in Romania increased salaries in 2023 amid continuing talent shortage.
2023 was a challenging year for companies, who struggled to increase employees' wages and provide them with benefits to help them navigate a delicate economic context. In parallel, the need for specialists remained high, as certain positions were difficult to fill. According to a recent (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]