Bestjobs survey: Most companies in Romania increased salaries in 2023 amid continuing talent shortage

Bestjobs survey: Most companies in Romania increased salaries in 2023 amid continuing talent shortage. 2023 was a challenging year for companies, who struggled to increase employees' wages and provide them with benefits to help them navigate a delicate economic context. In parallel, the need for specialists remained high, as certain positions were difficult to fill. According to a recent (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]