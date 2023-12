Fitch Affirms Garanti BBVA Romania Rating At BB-, With Stable Outlook

Fitch Affirms Garanti BBVA Romania Rating At BB-, With Stable Outlook. International Rating Agency Fitch Ratings has affirmed Garanti BBVA Romania’s (GBR) Long Term Issuer Default Rating at ‘BB-‘ with a stable outlook and its Viability Rating (VR) at ‘bb-‘. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]