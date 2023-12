Law Firm Tuca Zbarcea & Asociatii Assisted Amethyst In Sale Of Three Buildings To BT Property

Law firm Tuca Zbarcea & Asociatii assisted the Amethyst group of clinics in the EUR12 million sale of three buildings to alternative investment fund BT Property, managed by BT Asset Management SAI SA, a company of Banca Transilvania Financial Group. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]