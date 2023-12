Analysis: Romania May Exceed 4,000 MW Of Installed Power In Photovoltaic Parks In 2024

Romania is likely to exceed 4,000 MW of installed power in photovoltaic parks in 2024, which would mean a twofold increase compared to the currently installed power nationwide, shows an analysis by ECITIM, a Romanian start-up operating in the energy sector. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]