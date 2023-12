Alro Slatina Extends By Another Three Years A USD150M Revolving Syndicated Credit Facility

Alro Slatina Extends By Another Three Years A USD150M Revolving Syndicated Credit Facility. Exim Banca Romaneasca has coordinated the extension until 2026 of the working capital credit facility amounting at USD150 million for ALRO (ALR.RO), one of the largest aluminium producers in Europe measured by production capacity. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]