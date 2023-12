Kinga Daradics Takes The Helm Of eMAG Hungary

Kinga Daradics, known on the local market for her mandate of Chief Financial Officer (CEO) of MOL Roma­nia, one of the most powerful companies on the local oil market, has taken over the position of Managing Director of eMAG Hungary, starting December 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]