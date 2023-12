Integrated Meat Producer Ferma Zootehnica Sees 14% Growth In Revenue In Jan-Oct

Integrated Meat Producer Ferma Zootehnica Sees 14% Growth In Revenue In Jan-Oct. Integrated meat and meat products producer Ferma Zootehnica, controlled by the Lazar family from Baia Mare, posted EUR43 million revenue in the first ten months of this year, up 14% compared with the same period last year, the company said. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]