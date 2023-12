Hungary’s Hell Energy Joins Sezamo And FineStore In CTPark Bucharest North

Hungary’s Hell Energy Joins Sezamo And FineStore In CTPark Bucharest North. CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner and manager of industrial and logistics space, has leased over 1,800 square meters of warehouse and office space in CTPark Bucharest North to Hell Energy Romania, the local subsidiary of the FMCG brand. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]