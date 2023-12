Eco Clean Plans EUR1M Investment To Boost Industrial Laundry Unit Capacity

Eco Clean Plans EUR1M Investment To Boost Industrial Laundry Unit Capacity. Eco Clean company in Bucharest, a business founded by two Romanian entrepreneurs in 2000, which owns 12 green laundries and cleaners, expects to end this year with EUR5 million revenue, an increase of 11% on 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]