Romania’s Bear King To End 2023 with RON1M Turnover

Romania’s Bear King To End 2023 with RON1M Turnover. Bear King, the restaurant specializing in wurstgers Vlad Mihail and Darius Lumperdean opened in Targu-Mures in 2019, will end this year with RON1 million turnover, with 2023 being the best year in the history of the business. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]