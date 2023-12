Omnia Plast Seeks to Hire 115 People for Satu Mare Plant

Omnia Plast Seeks to Hire 115 People for Satu Mare Plant. Chiajna-based Omnia Plast, controlled by Italy’s Sunino Spa, which produces winter sports equipment, toys and other plastic items in three local plants, currently has 115 jobs available at the production unit of Satu Mare. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]