Japanos Restaurant Chain Set to Expand Further Abroad and Locally

Japanos restaurant chain started in Bucharest has now reached nine units, of which six locally and a unit in Paris, Abu Dhabi and Santa Lucia each. The company's plans for the near future envisage tapping into the markets of Dubai, Algeria and Kosovo. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]