Swissôtel to open in Romania’s Poiana Brașov ski resort next spring

Swissôtel to open in Romania’s Poiana Brașov ski resort next spring. Leading hospitality group Accor said a new Swissôtel is set to open in Poiana Brașov, a popular ski resort in Romania, in March 2024. The property will be operated through a franchise agreement spanning 20 years in partnership with local real estate developer Neagoe Basarab Residences. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]