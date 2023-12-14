US State Department approves USD 80 mln sale of Javelin missiles to Romania

US State Department approves USD 80 mln sale of Javelin missiles to Romania. The US State Department approved a possible sale of Javelin missiles and related equipment to the Romanian government for an estimated cost of USD 80 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced. It also said it notified Congress of this possible sale on December 12. Romania (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]