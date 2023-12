Finland’s Nokian Tyres Steps Up Hiring for Future Oradea Plant

Finland's Nokian Tyres Steps Up Hiring for Future Oradea Plant. Finnish company Nokian Tyres, a major player on the global tire market, is stepping up hiring for the future plant of Oradea, having 350 jobs available for 2024 for managers, as well as production area operators.