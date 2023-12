US GXO Expands Distribution Services from Warehouses to Stores for Supermarket Chain Mega Image

US logistic company GXO, which manages the warehousing and distribution of freight from the food and non-food industries in several warehouses of Romania, has expanded its distribution services from warehouses to stores for supermarket chain Mega Image. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]