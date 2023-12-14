PepsiCo invests USD 13 mln in automated production line at Romanian soft drink factory

PepsiCo invests USD 13 mln in automated production line at Romanian soft drink factory. PepsiCo, a leader in the food and beverage industry, announced a USD 13 million investment in installing a fully automated production line at its soft drink factory in Dragomirești, Romania. The move is aimed at strengthening the company’s position as a regional production and distribution hub (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]