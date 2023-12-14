Weekend calendar: Salvador Dalí exhibition, carol concerts, charity events, and more

Weekend calendar: Salvador Dalí exhibition, carol concerts, charity events, and more. With a little over a week left until Christmas, more events aim to support those in need, while season markets, fairs and concerts fill the going-out agenda. In Bucharest George Enescu Philharmonic concerts December 14, 15 The George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Mihhail (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]