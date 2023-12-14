 
December 14, 2023

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu’s meeting with healthcare trade unions representatives
Dec 14, 2023

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu's meeting with healthcare trade unions representatives.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu’s meeting with healthcare trade unions representatives The Government and healthcare trade union representatives agreed on a simpler solution to fill medical system vacancies During today’s consultations at Victoria Palace, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and (...)

European Council greenlights commencement of accession negotiations with Moldova The European Council announced on December 14 the commencement of accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova once the country takes the steps recommended by the Commission on November 8. "The European Council invites the Council to adopt the respective negotiating frameworks once the (...)

Monza group sells cardiovascular surgery hospital in Bucharest Policlinico di Monza sold its first hospital developed in Romania, Monza cardiovascular surgery hospital in Bucharest, to Ares Group, specialized in interventional cardiology, and Brain Hospital, specialized in neurosurgery, Ziarul Financiar reported. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. (...)

Romania's CA gap shrinks by 20% y/y in January-October Romania posted a current account (CA) deficit of EUR 18.3 billion in January-October 2023, 20% smaller compared to EUR 22.9 billion in the same period of 2022, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced. The deficit in international trade with goods diminished by EUR 3.4 billion, and the (...)

Poll shows Romanians' per-capita consumption spending is half of that in Hungary Romania’s monthly spending for consumption, per adult-equivalent in 2020, was around EUR 400 – the last but second among the European countries, with Bulgaria lagging at a narrow spread, according to the Social Monitor of Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung România Foundation. Although the figure (...)

Supplementary turnover tax to cost Romanian banks some EUR 200 mln per year The 2% supplementary turnover tax owed by Romanian banks will generate budget revenues of RON 1 billion (EUR 200 million) per year, according to estimates of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) included in the Financial Stability Report. This accounts for 1.5% of own funds. For comparison, the (...)

Romania's 2024 budget reportedly cuts bonuses for scrapping cars, installing PV panels The bonus paid for scrapping an old car and replacing it with an electric vehicle will be more than five times lower in 2024, only RON 10,000 (EUR 2,000) compared to RON 54,000 in 2023, while the incentives for those buying a conventional car will be halved from RON 7,000 to RON 3,500 (EUR (...)

Romania's Fiscal Council says public deficit will "very likely" increase significantly in 2024 Emphasizing that the potential revenues generated by digitalization and lower tax evasion can not be included as certain resources in the budget planning, Romania’s Fiscal Council (CF) on December 14 concluded that the public gap “will very likely exceed significantly in 2024 the [5.9%-of-GDP] (...)

 


