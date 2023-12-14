Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu’s meeting with healthcare trade unions representatives
Dec 14, 2023
Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu’s meeting with healthcare trade unions representatives.
Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu’s meeting with healthcare trade unions representatives The Government and healthcare trade union representatives agreed on a simpler solution to fill medical system vacancies During today’s consultations at Victoria Palace, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]