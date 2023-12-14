Manuela Meleandră, the entrepreneur who turned B2B foreign language courses into a blend of creativity and business
Dec 14, 2023
Manuela Meleandră, the entrepreneur who turned B2B foreign language courses into a blend of creativity and business.
Manuela Meleandră, the entrepreneur who turned B2B foreign language courses into a blend of creativity and business Lingua Transcript, the foreign language school dedicated to corporate professionals Seventeen years ago, in 2006, a young German language teacher from Sibiu, Manuela Meleandră, a (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]