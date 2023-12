DSV Road: With 2,000 km of highway in Romania, the freight industry could grow by 38%



DSV Road: With 2,000 km of highway in Romania, the freight industry could grow by 38%.

DSV Road: With 2,000 km of highway in Romania, the freight industry could grow by 38% The most important positive effects of the expansion of the highway network will be on the export of goods, the increase in the volume of transported goods, and the country’s economy as a......