Another drone falls in south-eastern Romania after Russian attack on Ukraine
Dec 14, 2023
Another drone has fallen in Romania, near the border with Ukraine, after Russia attacked Ukrainian ports on the Danube. The drone left a 1.5-meter crater that was found by teams from the Romanian Ministry of Defense. Russian forces continued their drone attacks on Ukrainian port facilities on (...)
