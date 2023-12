Over 40% of Romanians to reduce holiday spending this year, survey says

Over 40% of Romanians to reduce holiday spending this year, survey says. More than 40% of Romanians will spend 10% to 30% less this holiday season than last year, according to a survey conducted by CEC Bank in partnership with FinZoom.ro. Meanwhile, 27% said they have a similar budget to last year, while 23% plan to spend more. In terms of budget, 30.5% of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]