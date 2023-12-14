Iulius Group Invests EUR130M In Alternative Mobility Solutions, Infrastructure, Bike Paths And Parking Spots

Iulius Group, the real estate developer controlled by Iulian Dascalu, has invested EUR130 million in connectivity solutions, infrastructure, alternative mobility, the development of bicycle paths and more than 1,000 bicycle parking spots, according to the Iulius Sustainability Report 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]