PepsiCo Invests $13M In Its Soft Drink Factory In Dragomiresti

PepsiCo Invests $13M In Its Soft Drink Factory In Dragomiresti. PepsiCo, one of the leaders of the food and beverages industry and the second largest player on the Romanian soft drinks, on Dec 14 announced a $13 million investment in installing a modern fully automated production line at its soft drink factory in Dragomiresti. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]