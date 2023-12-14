Simtel Team Completes Construction Of Solar Power Plant For Kindergarten In Petrosani

Simtel Team Completes Construction Of Solar Power Plant For Kindergarten In Petrosani. Simtel Team (SMTL.RO), a Romanian engineering and technology company listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange and a leading renewable energy business in the country, announces the completion of the construction of a solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant for Kindergarten no. 2 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]