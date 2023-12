Lior Bebera Takes Over As GM Of Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest And Park Inn by Radisson Bucharest Hotel & Residence

Lior Bebera Takes Over As GM Of Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest And Park Inn by Radisson Bucharest Hotel & Residence. Lior Bebera, with a 25-year experience in the hospitality sector, at international level, has taken over the position of General Manager of Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest and Park Inn by Radisson Bucharest Hotel & Residence. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]