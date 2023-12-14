Raiffeisen Bank Romania Shareholders OK Distribution Of RON617M Dividends From Retained Earnings Of 2022

Raiffeisen Bank Romania Shareholders OK Distribution Of RON617M Dividends From Retained Earnings Of 2022. Raiffeisen Bank, one of the largest banks in Romania by assets and with bonds listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, informed the local stock market in a report on Dec 14 about its shareholders' decision regarding the distribution of dividends from the retained earnings of 2022, in the amount (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]