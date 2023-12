Italy’s Monza Sells Hospital In Bucharest To Ares Group And Brain Hospital

Italy’s Monza Sells Hospital In Bucharest To Ares Group And Brain Hospital. The Ares Group, which specializes in interventional cardiology, and Brain Hospital, which specializes in neurosurgery, have bought the cardiovascular surgery hospital Monza near the National Arena stadium in Bucharest from Policlinico di Monza. The amount was not disclosed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]