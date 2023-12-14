Romania's Central Bank Authorizes Non-Banking Financial Institution Launched By ROCA Agri RDF

Romania's Central Bank Authorizes Non-Banking Financial Institution Launched By ROCA Agri RDF. ROCA Agri RDF, the agricultural holding company launched by ROCA Investments, announces that Romania's central bank has authorized the functioning of AGRO IFN, a Non-Banking Financial Institution (NBFI) in its portfolio, which is intended to cater to the financing needs of the agricultural sector. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]