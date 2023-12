Vrancart Calls Shareholders In Jan 2024 To Vote On Share Capital Increase By RON31.9M

Vrancart Calls Shareholders In Jan 2024 To Vote On Share Capital Increase By RON31.9M. The Board of Directors of corrugated cardboard maker Vrancart Adjud (VNC.RO) announced in a stock market report on Dec 14 that it called shareholders for a meeting on January 25, 2024 to secure approval for a share capital increase by RON31.9 million, to RON201 million from RON169.1 million, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]