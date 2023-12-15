European Council greenlights commencement of accession negotiations with Moldova
Dec 15, 2023
European Council greenlights commencement of accession negotiations with Moldova.
The European Council announced on December 14 the commencement of accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova once the country takes the steps recommended by the Commission on November 8. "The European Council invites the Council to adopt the respective negotiating frameworks once the (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]