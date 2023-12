Romania’s CA gap shrinks by 20% y/y in January-October

Romania's CA gap shrinks by 20% y/y in January-October. Romania posted a current account (CA) deficit of EUR 18.3 billion in January-October 2023, 20% smaller compared to EUR 22.9 billion in the same period of 2022, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced. The deficit in international trade with goods diminished by EUR 3.4 billion, and the (...)